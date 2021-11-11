Miller Homes planning more than 500 new houses in 'key' locations across east Scotland

The housebuilder said it would be bringing 526 “much-needed” new homes to popular towns and communities.

The firm will begin work on developments at Winton View in Tranent, Carberry Grange in Whitecraig, Station Brae in Maddiston, Victoria Wynd in Kirkcaldy and Calderwood in East Calder.

These new developments will feature homes in a range of styles and sizes, Miller added.

Miller Homes has secured the purchase of land at multiple locations across the east of Scotland, bringing 526 'much-needed' new homes to popular towns and communities. Picture: Jeff Holmes

David Morgan, land director at Miller Homes, said: “These are key acquisitions, meeting the needs of local people and communities which are growing and thriving. They are all in prime locations, within reach of cities like Edinburgh and Glasgow, and will provide high quality homes for families of all sizes.

“Current demand for new homes in these areas is incredibly high and we look forward to playing our part in what is, for many, a significant new chapter in the stories of their local communities.”

The news came as fellow housebuilder Taylor Wimpey said it has been able to pass on all the soaring costs from squeezed supply chains to its customers as house prices increase.

The firm indicated its business has begun to return to normal pre-pandemic levels, with sales from its outlets being comparable to 2019 levels.

In the second half of the year so far, it has sold 0.91 homes per outlet, compared to 0.93 two years ago and 0.76 in 2020.

Cancellation rates, which hit 21 per cent a year ago, have also returned to a more normal 14 per cent.

Chief executive Pete Redfern said: “We are pleased with performance in the second half to date, and remain on track to deliver full-year 2021 results in line with previous guidance.”

Matt Britzman, equity analyst at financial services group Hargreaves Lansdown, noted: “The UK housing market continues to build on its recent strength, with demand and mortgage availability remaining strong.

“Good news for Taylor Wimpey which continues to expand its land bank following a buying spree in 2020 when others closed their chequebooks. Of course, that carries additional risks should demand or volumes fall, but it’s a move that’s paying off so far.”

