An “important milestone” has been achieved at a planned green hydrogen hub in Inverness that will supply fuel for the region’s rail services.

Getech, the stock market-listed geoenergy company, said that working alongside SGN Commercial Services, phase one has seen the successful “deconstruction” of the Highland city’s former gas holder. The move paves the way to convert a natural gas holder site into a green hydrogen storage and distribution facility.

Bosses said the site forms an important element of Getech’s broader hydrogen network development for the Scottish Highlands. Situated alongside Inverness’ railhead, it is said to be ideally positioned to supply clean fuel to the hydrogen trains planned to operate in the region.

Jonathan Copus, Getech’s chief executive, said: “The completion of demolition of the SGN gas holder site demonstrates tangible progress in our hydrogen operations in Inverness and forms part of a range of broader strategic initiatives being undertaken by Getech to achieve the production, storage and supply of green hydrogen. Hydrogen has a critical role to play in the clean energy transition and we continue to work closely with stakeholders, including Highland Council, to establish a network of green hydrogen hubs across the Scottish Highlands.”

Marcus Hunt, director, SGN Commercial Services, said: “This is an important milestone in transforming the site of our old gas holder to create a hydrogen supply and distribution hub, which will play a key role in decarbonising transport across the Highlands and wider Scottish economy. It will not only help reduce carbon emissions but will deliver jobs and skills opportunities in the local area. We look forward to working with the Scottish Government to help build the regulatory and policy frameworks that will support the build out of the hydrogen economy at pace across Scotland.”

Nigel Holmes, chief executive of the Scottish Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Association, added: “This project in Inverness is a pioneering example of the hydrogen economy’s potential to help decarbonise a number of sectors across Scotland. It builds on a number of Scotland’s existing success stories, from the expanding hydrogen bus fleet in Aberdeen to the world-first H100 Fife project in Levenmouth, that will be delivering green hydrogen for up to 300 customers next year.”

