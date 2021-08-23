Mike Ashley's Frasers Group to open two large stores within Glasgow's Braehead in 2022

Mike Ashley’s Frasers Group plans to open two stores at the Braehead shopping and leisure complex near Glasgow.

By Scott Reid
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 11:28 am
Updated Monday, 23rd August 2021, 12:27 pm
Last year, Braehead, which is located in Renfrewshire on the outskirts of Glasgow, left the portfolio of Intu Properties following its administration in June and is now owned by property company SGS.
The retail empire is among a number of new leases and extensions announced by property company SGS, owner of the Renfrew centre, which lies to the west of the city centre.

Frasers Group, which encompasses brands including Sports Direct, which is already present at Braehead, Jack Wills, Flannels and Game, confirmed it would be taking 24,000-square-foot and 12,000-sq-ft units both on a 15-year lease, with the new stores set to open in 2022.

The group has already rolled out the Frasers store fascia elsewhere, bringing all of its key brands together. The brands for the Braehead outlets have yet to be named.

Braehead is set to receive a further boost to its fashion offering with Pink Vanilla signing on a 2,400 sq ft unit for five years.

Cards, gifts and stationery retailer Paperchase, meanwhile, has taken up 1,500 sq ft of space on a five-year lease.

On top of the new signings, accessories retailer Claire’s has extended its lease on its existing unit and American Candy has relocated and expanded its space. Yankee Candle has also renewed in its 3,000 sq ft store.

On the food front, Italian restaurant chain Prezzo has re-signed on 3,900 sq ft of space, on a lease of ten years.

Steve Gray, head of European retail asset management at Global Mutual, asset manager of SGS, said: “We are thrilled to welcome a host of new retailers, and to renew terms with some of our noteworthy existing tenants – reflecting a positive outlook for the year ahead and as restrictions ease.”

Intu Braehead shopping centre under new management in wake of administration

