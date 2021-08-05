The parent company of Sports Direct, House of Fraser and Flannels said it is currently proposed that Michael Murray - the retail tycoon's prospective son-in-law - will become chief executive in May next year.

It added that, should Mr Murray take over, Mr Ashley will remain on the board as an executive director.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mike Ashley: Sports Direct owner confirms plans to step down as top boss

The 31-year-old potential replacement, who is engaged to the founder's daughter Anna, is currently "head of elevation" at Frasers and has been tasked with modernising the business and creating a more upmarket image.

Fraser told investors that a pay and bonus deal is currently being drawn up on the basis that Mr Murray will become chief executive.

"The group's elevation strategy is transforming the business and receiving positive feedback from consumers and our brand partners, especially on projects such as the new Oxford Street Sports Direct which opened in June 2021," the firm added.

"The board consider it appropriate that Michael leads us forward on this increasingly successful elevation journey."

Mr Ashley founded Sports Direct in Maidenhead, Berkshire, in 1982 and has now grown his retail empire to be worth around £3 billion and cover almost 1,000 stores.

Frasers also revealed on Thursday that its profits plunged for the past year after sales were hit by enforced high street closures during the pandemic.

The retail giant said pre-tax profits dived by 94.1% to £8.5 million for the year to April 25, compared with £143.5 million in the previous year.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.