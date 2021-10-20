Midlothian craft brewer to ramp up output and create jobs thanks to funds boost

The Loanhead-based craft brewer said the £840,000 funding boost had allowed for a new warehouse and packaging site to be built, which will see the firm increase its canned selection and extend its core beer range.

Despite 80 per cent of the brewer’s stockists being forced to shut during lockdown, the business - which is located just south of the Edinburgh city bypass - was quick to adapt and with support from customers and retail partners moved into canned beers which now account for 70 per cent of turnover.

The new warehouse, financed and supported by Royal Bank of Scotland, will strengthen the brewery’s position in the canned beer sector, while providing the company with space to continue to create “innovative and alternative” beer flavours.

Managing director Steve Stewart said: “Edinburgh was founded on brewing, banking and business, so it’s important to us that we are able to play a part in continuing this legacy.

“Despite the difficulties the sector has faced over the past 18 months, we are incredibly proud that we have been able to continue with our plans for expansion.

“We are lucky enough to have a financial partner who is confident in us and our business, and has an aptitude and breadth of knowledge of the sector. Our relationship with Royal Bank of Scotland has been an asset to us as we pushed forward our growth plans during a time which posed more problems than it did solutions.

“This funding is going far to help us move in the right direction, which will ultimately enable us to grow after the pandemic, as well as increasing job opportunities in Edinburgh and beyond.”

The firm is planning to create up to 18 jobs as a result of the expansion.

Angus Johnstone, relationship manager at Royal Bank of Scotland, added: “It’s great to see the company grow, and it’s testament to them that no matter the circumstances, all stakeholders have remained confident and ready to help.

“We pride ourselves on looking at the business and people beyond the numbers.”

