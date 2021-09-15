Well-known Scots craft brewer rolls out beer multipacks after major investment

Alloa-based Williams Bros Brewing Company has used the seven-figure investment from HSBC UK to invest in a range of brewing equipment and packaging facilities.

The brewery has installed automatic end-of-line labelling and multi-packing facilities to enable it to produce four, six and eight packs for its beers. The fully automated system will allow the firm to package some 16,000 cans per hour – up from just 2,000 before the new kit was installed.

Thanks to this significant increase in production, Williams Bros was able to increase overall sales values in the last financial year, in spite of the hospitality industry being hit by lockdowns.

The Williams Brothers have been brewing beer since the 1980s. In 2004, they acquired a brewery in Kelliebank and established Williams Bros Brewing Company. Since then, the business has produced a series of contemporary brews alongside its historic range.

The firm now plans to broaden its range of offerings in retail outlets and to contract-out its new packing facilities.

Managing director Scott Williams said: “Market data shows that over 70 per cent of the value in the craft beer market is accounted for in multi-pack format. That means this new canning line will go a long way in helping us grow our off-trade sales.

“We’re excited to continue our expansion and develop further strategies of innovation and resilience in the months ahead, and we’re proud to be supporting other craft drinks companies with our new packing facilities as we do so.”

The firm hopes to embark on new projects, including rolling out craft alcoholic ginger beer cans and a partnership with the Paisley Drinks Company.

Paul Valente, relationship director at HSBC UK, said: “It is always a pleasure to work with ambitious and forward-thinking companies like Williams Bros.

“The brewery has already demonstrated its ability to rise to a challenge, having increased overall sales throughout 2020 and into 2021.

“We look forward to seeing Williams Bros continue to thrive while supporting other brewers and the broader hospitality industry as it sets out on its journey to achieve a post-Covid recovery.”

