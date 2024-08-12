Meet the estate agents looking to transform Scotland's accessible homes market

“Our mission is to empower individuals to find their dream homes, regardless of mobility challenges.”

Two property experts are launching a firm they say is Scotland’s first estate agency specialising in accessible homes, stating on the back of first-hand experience that there is a big gap in the market for such a venture.

Accessible Housing Scotland (AHS) is the brainchild of law sector veterans Sarah Baum and Michael Connolly, who believe the Edinburgh-based business is set to disrupt the property market with its specific focus on people with a range of accessibility requirements, whether due to age, hidden or physical disabilities, or other mobility needs. AHS helps clients buy, sell, or adapt homes to meet their specific requirements, “ensuring accessible housing is seamlessly integrated into the market”, they say.

It is focused on not just the Scottish capital but also the Lothians and Scottish Borders, and aims to transform the way people buy, sell, and modify homes to meet their specific needs. It will also “redefine how accessible properties are marketed and perceived, emphasising their features as enhancements for a better living experience”.

Michael Connolly and Sarah Baum, the creators of Accessible Housing Scotland. Picture: contributed.

Baum brings 20 years of sector experience to the business, from starting out in renovations to co-founding Ralph Hendrie Legal and, more recently, Monarch Legal in Scotland’s capital, where she was property director. She said: “We feel there is a gap in the market for affordable, accessible homes, and what we offer will be very helpful to people.”

Connolly, formerly with McEwan Fraser Legal, Ralph Hendrie Legal, and Monarch Legal, brings first-hand experience of family members facing physical accessibility issues, and understands the challenges of finding appropriate accommodation. He said: “We have already spoken to lots of clients who are struggling to find the right kind of home, and it’s rewarding to be in a position to help them.

“These homes don’t have to be carbon copies of each other just because they require accessibility enhancements; they can be modern, stylish and unique, enhancing independence for all. Each person’s requirements are personal to them, and our mission is to empower individuals to find their dream homes, regardless of mobility challenges.”

Baum added: “We are here to chat with people, provide options, and help them from the start of the process to finish. To make things as simple and stress-free for the client as possible, we will arrange things face-to-face with the architects, planners, builders, etc., so the client doesn’t have to get involved in what can be a daunting prospect.

“AHS is passionate about creating accessible living spaces for our clients, and is committed to breaking down barriers and promoting inclusive housing solutions. It’s by far the most exciting venture I have taken on.”

Trade body Homes for Scotland has said that as the nation’s population ages, the provision of accessible and adaptable housing will become increasingly important. It added: “It is projected that by 2040, there will be more than 730,000 people in Scotland aged 75 and over, causing additional demand on health and social care services to support independent living.”