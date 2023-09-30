Three's a charm: enviable plots to turn you green

We survey a trifecta of sustainable homes that could future-proof family life for the foreseeable
Here are some contemporary homes currently for sale.
1. Tigh Na Croit, Gorstan, Highlands. Offers over £575,000
Where is it? In the quiet settlement of Gorstan near Dingwall, close to the village of Garve which has a rail station connecting to Inverness and Kyle of Lochalsh. The region is wildly popular with outdoor enthusiasts thanks to its breathtaking mountains, flowing rivers and picturesque lochs. Photo: contributed
Interior: The three-bedroom home features a contemporary open-plan kitchen and dining room, plus lounge with stove. A cinema upstairs provides a great space for entertaining. Photo: contributed
Exterior: The home is surrounded by ample green space with a gravel driveway. A separate double garage boasts broadband connectivity and there is also a large greenhouse.
Contact: McEwan Fraser Legal Photo: contributed
4. Stewart Garden Room, Thorn View, Bearsden, Glasgow. Offers over £1.030m
Where is it? Bearsden, a town on the north-western edge of Glasgow, and a much sought after suburb. The Stewart is set within the grounds of Bearsden Golf Club, and the town has a range of shops and restaurants. Photo: contributed