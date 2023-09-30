Three's a charm: enviable plots to turn you green

1 . Tigh Na Croit, Gorstan, Highlands. Offers over £575,000

Where is it? In the quiet settlement of Gorstan near Dingwall, close to the village of Garve which has a rail station connecting to Inverness and Kyle of Lochalsh. The region is wildly popular with outdoor enthusiasts thanks to its breathtaking mountains, flowing rivers and picturesque lochs. Photo: contributed