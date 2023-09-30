All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
BREAKING
School bus carrying pupils overturns motorway with casualties confirmed
Duane “Keffe D” Davis charged with shooting Tupac dead
Woman dies 3 days after being hit by cyclist in Scotland
Two dead in Liverpool M53 bus crash
Two teenagers killed and one seriously injured in horror crash
Gravy train: £280 million spent on HS2 consultants in years
What is it? An architectural gem of a Passive House built to energy efficient Passivhaus standards. Its modern design seeks to pay homage to traditional Highland steadings style in construction, while its large picture windows provide unparalleled views of its sensational surroundings in every room.What is it? An architectural gem of a Passive House built to energy efficient Passivhaus standards. Its modern design seeks to pay homage to traditional Highland steadings style in construction, while its large picture windows provide unparalleled views of its sensational surroundings in every room.
What is it? An architectural gem of a Passive House built to energy efficient Passivhaus standards. Its modern design seeks to pay homage to traditional Highland steadings style in construction, while its large picture windows provide unparalleled views of its sensational surroundings in every room.

Three's a charm: enviable plots to turn you green

We survey a trifecta of sustainable homes that could future-proof family life for the foreseeable
By Sarah Devine
Published 30th Sep 2023, 09:00 BST

Here are some contemporary homes currently for sale.

Where is it? In the quiet settlement of Gorstan near Dingwall, close to the village of Garve which has a rail station connecting to Inverness and Kyle of Lochalsh. The region is wildly popular with outdoor enthusiasts thanks to its breathtaking mountains, flowing rivers and picturesque lochs.

1. Tigh Na Croit, Gorstan, Highlands. Offers over £575,000

Where is it? In the quiet settlement of Gorstan near Dingwall, close to the village of Garve which has a rail station connecting to Inverness and Kyle of Lochalsh. The region is wildly popular with outdoor enthusiasts thanks to its breathtaking mountains, flowing rivers and picturesque lochs. Photo: contributed

Photo Sales
Interior: The three-bedroom home features a contemporary open-plan kitchen and dining room, plus lounge with stove. A cinema upstairs provides a great space for entertaining.

2. Tigh Na Croit, Gorstan, Highlands. Offers over £575,000

Interior: The three-bedroom home features a contemporary open-plan kitchen and dining room, plus lounge with stove. A cinema upstairs provides a great space for entertaining. Photo: contributed

Photo Sales
Exterior: The home is surrounded by ample green space with a gravel driveway. A separate double garage boasts broadband connectivity and there is also a large greenhouse. Contact: McEwan Fraser Legal

3. Tigh Na Croit, Gorstan, Highlands. Offers over £575,000

Exterior: The home is surrounded by ample green space with a gravel driveway. A separate double garage boasts broadband connectivity and there is also a large greenhouse. Contact: McEwan Fraser Legal Photo: contributed

Photo Sales
Where is it? Bearsden, a town on the north-western edge of Glasgow, and a much sought after suburb. The Stewart is set within the grounds of Bearsden Golf Club, and the town has a range of shops and restaurants.

4. Stewart Garden Room, Thorn View, Bearsden, Glasgow. Offers over £1.030m

Where is it? Bearsden, a town on the north-western edge of Glasgow, and a much sought after suburb. The Stewart is set within the grounds of Bearsden Golf Club, and the town has a range of shops and restaurants. Photo: contributed

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page