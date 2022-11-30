A new medical innovation centre will bring 100 “high-value” jobs to the Glasgow city region and generate £200 million in technology investment over its first five years.

The forecast was made as technology innovation organisation CPI opened its medicines manufacturing innovation centre at the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District Scotland (AMIDS) in Renfrewshire. The centre has been supported by £88m investment from public and private partners and will bring world-leading science and technology expertise under one roof. It aims to accelerate innovation within medicines development and manufacturing.

The facility’s “grand challenge” business model follows the UK Life Sciences Strategy roadmap, combining ideas from the pharma and technology sectors to help tackle issues such as increasing the pace and personalisation of medicine production and enhancing sustainability across manufacturing processes.

The centre is situated next to the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland in the heart of AMIDS. It has been developed through a collaboration between CPI and 23 partner organisations from across the pharma sector, business, academia and government. These include the University of Strathclyde, Scottish Enterprise and UK Research and Innovation. Global pharmaceutical firms AstraZeneca and GSK are also among the centre’s founding partners.

Dave Tudor, director of medicines manufacturing, biologics and quality at CPI, said: “The facility we have built here in Renfrewshire is the first example of a consistent and concerted effort from the pharma industry to collaborate. This will be crucial to unlocking the challenges we’ve faced so far to translate research into tangible benefits that will help address unmet health needs.

“Our ‘grand challenge’ business model aims to bring key players together to accelerate solutions to key challenges including how we reduce waste and lower the industry’s carbon footprint through better, more efficient manufacturing processes. We want to drive strong research in areas like cell and gene therapy, RNA, and monoclonal antibodies and deliver digital solutions, better technology and advanced supply chain mindsets to support greater investment and growth in biological manufacturing. The next phase is about inviting companies into the new centre so they can benefit from the existing technologies developed as a result of our grand challenges.”

Renfrewshire Council leader Iain Nicolson said: “It’s exciting to know new innovations and approaches in medicines manufacturing will be made in Renfrewshire at this one-of-a-kind centre, potentially delivering global benefits. It marks a key step forward in our development of AMIDS, which has already attracted £185m into Renfrewshire and continues to provide a major boost to the local, regional and Scottish economy.”

Other partners in the venture include Pfizer, Novartis and Alnylam, as well as accountancy and business advisory giant PwC, and technology leaders Siemens and Applied Materials. Scottish Enterprise has contributed £16m towards the facility.

