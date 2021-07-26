Marketing and tech firm Retina to move 40 Glasgow staff into new city base

Retina, whose expansion in Glasgow has been aided by Scottish Enterprise grant funding, will take occupation of almost 4,000 square feet on the ground floor of 144 West George Street. Picture: McAteer Photography

The US-headquartered firm, whose expansion in Glasgow has been aided by Scottish Enterprise grant funding, will take occupation of almost 4,000 square feet on the ground floor of 144 West George Street.

Topland acquired the 32,000 sq ft office building in the heart of Glasgow’s central business district in January 2019.

Steve Pope, director of property and asset management at Topland, said: “We believe the ground floor with its exposed services and excellent interaction with West George Street will be a superb home for Retina for years to come.

“Following advice from our joint marketing agents Knight Frank and Avison Young we have delivered a top-quality refurbishment to the reception and common areas plus added shower, changing and cycling facilities to the building which is a must for all modern-day occupiers.”

Sarah Hagen, associate at Knight Frank, said: “West George Street offers an excellent location; however, occupier demands have shifted significantly over the last 15 months, and office environments need to offer a space that stimulates collaboration and encourages staff to return to the office.

“The stripped back/exposed services approach at the ground floor of 144 offered a fresh option to the market and the hands-on approach from Topland with regards to fit-out packages has landed Retina.

“With the return to the office announcement hopefully just around the corner, we hope to welcome more occupiers to the building soon with the second floor available.”

