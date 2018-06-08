Video: Scotsman conference examines Fintech as positive agent for social change

Have your say

A diverse panel discussed ‘Fintech for good’ in front of a full lecture theatre at Strathclyde Business School.

The Scotsman’s Fintech series continued with a live panel discussing Scotland’s rapidly growing Fintech sector at Strathclyde Business School.

Our seven panelists answered questions from the audience at Strathclyde Business School.

More than 150 people listened in on a wide range of views examining ways to nurture a homegrown skilled workforce and winning public trust against a backdrop of GDPR.

Stephen Ingledew, CEO of Fintech Scotland, was joined Daniel Broby, SBS Director Centre of Financial Innovation and Regulation; Louise Smith, Head of Design, Personal and Business Banking and Head of Transformation at RBS; Alison McHugh, Co-founder at GIGLY and CEO Adlantic; David Goodbrand - Partner at Burness Paull; Andrew Berry, Director at Deloitte; and Loral Quinn, CEO and co-founder at Sustainably.

Topics also included the positive impact of Fintech on society and people’s lives, the dark side of Fintech and Fintech as a force for financial inclusion and better mental health.

