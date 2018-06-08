Video: Scotsman conference examines Fintech as positive agent for social change

A diverse panel discussed ‘Fintech for good’ in front of a full lecture theatre at Strathclyde Business School.
The Scotsman’s Fintech series continued with a live panel discussing Scotland’s rapidly growing Fintech sector at Strathclyde Business School.
More than 150 people listened in on a wide range of views examining ways to nurture a homegrown skilled workforce and winning public trust against a backdrop of GDPR.
Stephen Ingledew, CEO of Fintech Scotland, was joined Daniel Broby, SBS Director Centre of Financial Innovation and Regulation; Louise Smith, Head of Design, Personal and Business Banking and Head of Transformation at RBS; Alison McHugh, Co-founder at GIGLY and CEO Adlantic; David Goodbrand - Partner at Burness Paull; Andrew Berry, Director at Deloitte; and Loral Quinn, CEO and co-founder at Sustainably.
Topics also included the positive impact of Fintech on society and people’s lives, the dark side of Fintech and Fintech as a force for financial inclusion and better mental health.
