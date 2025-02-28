Major Scottish shopping centre opens free seven-day hub to cater for flexible workers
One of Scotland’s largest shopping and leisure centres has added a work hub for its guests to use.
The Silverburn centre in Glasgow said the free-to-use hub will create a “comfortable and productive environment for people to enjoy”. It is located on the mall between the Chisholm Hunter and Tag Heuer stores. Guests can access seating and desk space for up to 15 people at a time.
Bosses said the new facility will be open Monday to Friday from 10am to 9pm, Saturday 9am to 7pm, Sunday 10am to 7pm and on bank holidays 10am to 7pm.
David Pierotti, general manager for Silverburn, said: “We are always looking for ways to better serve our guests, and the new work hub is another step in providing a premium experience for everyone, whether they’re here to shop, relax, or work. This space is designed with flexibility in mind, catering to people who are balancing work, leisure, and everything in between.”
He said the latest investment came on the back of record-breaking growth, with Silverburn racking up 15.2 million customer visits last year.
Last week, two global fashion retailers were confirmed as the latest tenants at the Silverburn shopping centre.
Spanish brands Bershka and Pull&Bear are both owned by international fashion giant Inditex and have opted to open their first Glasgow stores at the retail complex. Bershka will take the current space occupied by Zara, also an Inditex brand, which will open a much larger store in the former Debenhams unit, as announced last year. Pull&Bear is taking the former Topshop location, between Mango and River Island.
Founded in 1991, Pull&Bear now boasts nearly 1,100 stores globally. The brand’s fashion approach is said to blend the “latest international trends with street and club influences, creating comfortable, easy-to-wear pieces”. Bershka was founded in 1998 to appeal to “young, adventurous individuals”.
In 2022, Silverburn was purchased by Eurofund Group, the operating partner in the joint venture and co-investor in the destination alongside Henderson Park. Spanning some one million square feet, Silverburn includes Marks & Spencer, Cineworld and Scotland’s largest Tesco Extra store.
