Major merger set to create Scotland’s largest privately-owned meat business

From left: Wayne Godfrey of Browns Food Group, and Grant Moir and Julie Fancourt of AK Stoddart at the Browns manufacturing plant in Sanquhar. Picture: Sandy Young Photography.

Deal branded “welcome news for the red meat sector” in Scotland.

A deal has been inked between two historic firms creating what is billed as Scotland’s largest privately-owned meat business, turning over £300 million, and ensuring the “long-term sustainability of the pork and beef sectors from farm to fork”.

Browns Food Group, which was established in 1885 and is headquartered in Dumfriesshire, has announced a “substantial” multi-million-pound investment in AK Stoddart, acquiring shares from existing shareholders Colin Wright and Ton Christiaanse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The deal is seen as reinforcing investment in the Scottish meat sector by a locally owned company, with the combined company’s wide domestic and global footprint set to accelerate processing capacity and export capabilities, targeting £500m turnover through a committed investment programme. The two remaining shareholders of Stoddart’s, MD Grant Moir and finance boss Julie Fancourt, will continue to manage the day-to-day operations.

Browns Food Group chief executive Wayne Godfrey said: “This investment expands our footprint in the red meat sector, and will create further opportunities for growth. Stoddart’s has demonstrated a strong track record of success and innovation, and we look forward to partnering with Grant and Julie to drive the business forward and achieve new milestones together."

AK Stoddart started out in 1959 as a supplier to butchers, and now has 220 staff and currently processes 35,000 cattle a year through its abattoir in Ayr and processing facilities in Broxburn. It has made several acquisitions, including chilled and frozen goods brand Hall’s of Scotland and Mostell Seafood.

Moir said: “We are thrilled to welcome Browns as a shareholder in the business. We have known Wayne and the Browns team for many years. After meeting with the Browns family, we feel confident that this is the right decision for the business. Being part of a larger organisation will provide greater stability and growth opportunities for the industry as a whole."