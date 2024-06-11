Major merger set to create Scotland’s largest privately-owned meat business
A deal has been inked between two historic firms creating what is billed as Scotland’s largest privately-owned meat business, turning over £300 million, and ensuring the “long-term sustainability of the pork and beef sectors from farm to fork”.
Browns Food Group, which was established in 1885 and is headquartered in Dumfriesshire, has announced a “substantial” multi-million-pound investment in AK Stoddart, acquiring shares from existing shareholders Colin Wright and Ton Christiaanse.
The deal is seen as reinforcing investment in the Scottish meat sector by a locally owned company, with the combined company’s wide domestic and global footprint set to accelerate processing capacity and export capabilities, targeting £500m turnover through a committed investment programme. The two remaining shareholders of Stoddart’s, MD Grant Moir and finance boss Julie Fancourt, will continue to manage the day-to-day operations.
Browns Food Group chief executive Wayne Godfrey said: “This investment expands our footprint in the red meat sector, and will create further opportunities for growth. Stoddart’s has demonstrated a strong track record of success and innovation, and we look forward to partnering with Grant and Julie to drive the business forward and achieve new milestones together."
AK Stoddart started out in 1959 as a supplier to butchers, and now has 220 staff and currently processes 35,000 cattle a year through its abattoir in Ayr and processing facilities in Broxburn. It has made several acquisitions, including chilled and frozen goods brand Hall’s of Scotland and Mostell Seafood.
Moir said: “We are thrilled to welcome Browns as a shareholder in the business. We have known Wayne and the Browns team for many years. After meeting with the Browns family, we feel confident that this is the right decision for the business. Being part of a larger organisation will provide greater stability and growth opportunities for the industry as a whole."
Sarah Miller, chief executive of trade body Quality Meat Scotland hailed the deal as “welcome news for the red meat sector”. She added: “We now welcome the same vision for quality Scotch beef. This collaboration and partnership constitute important investment into the skills, production, and market growth of two of our most important domestic meats — beef and pork."
