‘Exciting’ new Scottish sausage range launched featuring haggis and black pepper flavours

Kilted Pork Company sausages have been hitting the shelves of most key retailers in Scotland.

Scotland’s largest pork producer has launched a new sausage brand as it looks to cash in on strong demand for the humble banger.

Brown’s Food Group - a £250 million turnover business which was established in 1885 and remains in private ownership - set its product development team the task of creating an offering to “shine a spotlight” on a sausage range using high quality pork that is born and reared in Scotland. The new Kilted Pork Company range hits retailers’ shelves on the back of impressive sausage sales, with British households spending just shy of £1 billion on the family favourite during 2023. Scots spent £10.3m more last year, taking the country’s 2023 sausage spend to £83.3m.

The firm already has listings for its new products with Tesco, Sainsburys, Asda and the Co-op. There are five products in the tartan-packaged range, including cracked black pepper, haggis and Arran mustard and honey.

Wayne Godfrey, chief executive at Brown’s, said: “The thinking behind The Kilted Pork Company was to add value to ‘specially selected pork’ - the flagship brand of the pork industry in Scotland - which identifies meat from pigs that have been quality assured all of their lives. The Kilted Pork Company range of sausages are an exciting new brand, combining tradition with innovation to bring a burst of flavour to consumers’ plates. We are immensely proud of these quality sausages and all the work the team has put into creating and producing them.”