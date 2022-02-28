Maersk Training unveils powered-up training centre for North Sea workforce

The firm said the new-look facility in Portlethen, including a helicopter simulator and helideck, provides a full suite of accredited emergency response training for offshore, marine and industrial firefighting teams.

It added that during the first phase of upgrades last year, it installed a larger pool, a bespoke work at height and confined space training unit, a first aid simulator, and a dedicated basic technical training simulator – which it says is the only one of its kind in Aberdeen.

The centre meets the needs of an adjusting North Sea workforce, added Maersk, which delivers around 20 courses per week, with almost 400 certificates awarded every month – and comes after it last year flagged plans to upgrade its fire and helideck facilities.

Callum Dewar, Maersk Training’s UK operations manager, said: “The completion of our upgraded Portlethen training centre marks the culmination of months of hard work and research to ensure that we have the very best offering that reflects an evolving energy industry.

“Delegates can be placed in realistic fire and helideck emergency response scenarios, where they will undertake extensive training in planning, system and controls, personal protective equipment and any potential hazards during emergency response.

“The investment supports Maersk Training’s ambition to be seen as a one-stop-shop for all safety training. The simulators and training grounds will enable us to offer a high quality and impressive offshore emergency response learning experience, which is not only realistic but also unique.”

