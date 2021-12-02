Aberdeen's Maersk Training secures six-figure contract with subsea operator

L-R: Abigail Hastie (global competence and training advisor), Natalie Carroll (global competence and training manager), Kay Robertson (head of training management services), Stephen Ferguson (interim head of commercial).

Maersk will provide a wide range of services for Boskalis Subsea Services’ 1,000-strong global workforce. The contract is for three years with a two-year extension option.

As part of the agreement, the firm will deliver training and competency services including offshore survival, health, safety and environment, diving and deck operations. Alongside simulation and practical exercises and activities, some of the offering will be delivered via Maersk Training’s state-of-the-art digital learning suite.

The company, which has recently heavily invested in its Portlethen training facility, will deliver the services across the UK with the majority being carried out within the north-east of Scotland.

Boskalis offers subsea services to a client base throughout the offshore energy industry, operating a global fleet of diving and construction support vessels.

Stephen Ferguson, interim head of commercial at Maersk Training UK, said: “Following the recent investments to our facilities, as well as our continued focus on supporting companies in the energy transition, it is an exciting time for Maersk, and having Boskalis Subsea Services recognise us as its preferred partner to manage training requirements is testament to the quality delivered by our team, coupled with our fantastic facilities.”

Natalie Carroll, global competence and training manager at Boskalis Subsea Services, added: “The Boskalis team have long admired Maersk Training. The team is well placed geographically to help manage our training requirements.”

Maersk trains organisations, crews and individuals in the oil and gas, maritime and wind industries.

