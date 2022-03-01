£10m luxury Glasgow housing development sells out in 12 weeks after 1,000 people chase 34 flats

More than 1,000 applicants registered interest with agent Savills for the chance to buy a property at the 34-apartment Waverley Park development in Shawlands.

Glasgow-based developer Kelvin Properties said interest in the project was beyond all expectations, putting it down to a number of factors, including “high-end” design features and the prime location in the heart of the south side.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Director Marc Taylor said: “Shawlands is fast becoming one of Glasgow’s most popular areas to live, and the success of Waverley Park shows just how many people are waiting to move there.

More than 1,000 applicants registered interest with agent Savills for the chance to buy a property at the 34-apartment Waverley Park development in Shawlands, Glasgow.

“Everyone wants to be there due to its abundance of cafes, bars and restaurants as well as well-publicised plans for regeneration.

“We knew there would be significant interest in Waverley Park, but the overwhelming interest has completely exceeded our expectations.”

Jennifer Goldie, associate director at Savills, said: “The level of applications for Waverley Park was more than double what we would have expected based on other developments, and a clear indication of exactly what house hunters are looking for in the current market.

“The property market has evolved in the same way other sectors have during the pandemic, and buyers love the simplicity of the remote purchase process. We only met two of the purchasers face-to-face.

“Going forward, I believe developments of this standard will see similar success as they cater to the demands of the market so well.”

A message from the Editor: