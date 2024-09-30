Look inside the £750k Scottish horse racing stables for sale that has produced 1,000 winners

A vast South Lanarkshire racing stables that has produced almost 1,000 winners in recent years has hit the market for a substantial six-figure sum.

Belstane Racing Stables, located about a mile from Carluke, extends to almost 19 acres and includes Belstane Farmhouse, staff accommodation with an additional office and reception area, stabling for 127 horses, an indoor and outdoor riding arena and land which is said to be suitable for grazing or mowing.

Alistair Christie of property firm Galbraith, who is handling the sale, said: “This is a superb opportunity to acquire a celebrated equestrian property with excellent facilities and staff accommodation. The purchaser would be well positioned to continue a similar equestrian enterprise, and there is also an attractive farmhouse as the principal residence.

“The location is also highly convenient, less than an hour from the centre of Glasgow and within easy reach of Edinburgh and the Central Belt. This is Scotland’s best known horse racing establishment and we are delighted to be handling the sale.”

The property, which carries a price tag of “offers over £750,000”, also features two covered motorised horse walkers. The open arena, which is 54 by 17.8 metres, is of steel portal frame construction under a pitched box profile roof with concrete panel walls, box profile cladding and a concrete floor.

The land at Belstane Stables extends to just over 13 acres and is classified as Grade 3(2) by the James Hutton Institute, Galbraith added. The land is enclosed by post and wire fencing with an internal circular timber fence and sand gallops with two timber field shelters.

Property experts noted that the farmhouse has “well-presented” accommodation with modern fixtures and fittings, including four bedrooms, one reception room, kitchen and extensive ancillary accommodation including a utility room, office, cloakroom and family bathroom.

The staff accommodation is also said to be well presented and is divided into two wings, with the south wing accommodation having four double bedrooms, shower room, office, WC, store room, kitchen and boot room. The accommodation in the north wing is similar, with a sitting room, kitchen, bathroom and two double bedrooms.

