Loganair names celebrity Scots chef and entrepreneur as face of airline

“I’m really looking forward to working together on projects that connect people, champion regional identity, and highlight the amazing talent and traditions found right across the country” – Tony Singh

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish airline Loganair has appointed celebrated chef and entrepreneur Tony Singh as its first-ever brand ambassador.

Born and raised in Leith, Singh is a second-generation Scottish Sikh whose career spans acclaimed restaurants, television appearances and entrepreneurial ventures. He is widely recognised for his culinary expertise and his work promoting Scottish culture and supporting local communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his role as brand ambassador, Singh will work with Loganair to promote the Glasgow-based airline across the UK. Through campaigns, events and collaborations, he will help spotlight the “diverse cultures, flavours and communities” served by the regional carrier’s growing network.

Tony Singh MBE has been selected as Loganair's first-ever 'brand ambassador'.

Singh, MBE, said: “Celebrating local flavours and communities has always been central to what I do, from the ingredients I use to the people I work alongside. That’s why I’m thrilled to be partnering with Loganair. It’s a fantastic opportunity to shine a light on the incredible food, culture and stories that make each part of the UK so unique.

“I’m really looking forward to working together on projects that connect people, champion regional identity, and highlight the amazing talent and traditions found right across the country.”

Luke Farajallah, Loganair’s chief executive, said: “Bringing Tony Singh on board as our brand ambassador strengthens Loganair’s profile and reach across Scotland and the UK. His high public profile and expertise in celebrating regional culture provide us with a platform to engage with new audiences, support regional initiatives, and enhance our campaigns and events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This partnership will help us communicate what makes Loganair unique and reinforce our commitment to connecting communities across the country.”

The airline said Singh’s appointment marked a strategic step as it seeks to strengthen engagement with passengers and communities. The tie-up will include initiatives designed to promote local heritage, support regional travel and showcase the airline’s role in connecting communities across the country, it added.