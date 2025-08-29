Sign up for the latest news and analysis about Scottish transport Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scottish airline Loganair has experienced a significant exodus of senior executives, including its chief financial officer, just as pilots are balloted on a "final" pay offer that observers predict will be rejected, The Scotsman has learned.

At least four key people have quit the Glasgow-based airline, who also include its heads of crew management, ground services, and data, network and alliances.

Chief financial officer (CFO) Chris Gemmell is among those to have left. Loganair announced on Friday that former EasyJet head of commercial finance Farrah Malik would be his interim replacement.

Lee Goram, the airline’s head of crew management, who oversaw its 300 pilots and 150 cabin crew, is also said to have made a “very abrupt departure”, according to two travel industry sources with knowledge of the situation.

His departure is believed to have come while he was discussing the relocation of pilots from Edinburgh and Newcastle to a new base at Southampton.

Other departees include Caroline Tunney, the head of ground services, who was an expert on handling passengers with reduced mobility or special needs, which is seen as very important for the airline’s NHS patient travel work in the Western and Northern Isles.

Head of data, network and alliances Ian Ritchie, who is believed to have been with the airline for 15 years, has also left.

One source said: “The departure of a CFO with immediate effect and without apparent cause always raises eyebrows.

“It’s accompanied here by what looks to be an unusually high turnover across management ranks, which raises wider questions about just how stable any company can be under those conditions.”

The pilots’ pay ballot comes four months after a deal was due to be agreed, and follows the airline’s “best and final offer”, which includes an increase of around 6 per cent, which is believed to be a lot less than Balpa had sought.

It is believed to also involve a reduction in crew leave to part-fund the pay increase, which a source said was “unlikely to be popular”. They said: “Crews are complaining they are working too hard, so increasing their time at work is an improbable vote winner.”

The source said for the company to describe the offer as “final” was risky because if it was rejected, it might trigger a ballot for industrial action.

Loganair chief executive Luke Farajallah, who was appointed in March last year, said the airline was “reshaping” its business to continue its success story.

He said: “Since the introduction of several transformative initiatives in early 2024, the performance of the airline has gone from strength to strength.

“We are very proud to announce we have become the UK’s most punctual airline for the second quarter in 2025, with 86 per cent of all Loganair flights departing within 15 minutes of the scheduled time.

"As we move into a new phase, and with the exciting prospect of an additional base in Southampton now only months away, we are announcing some appointments to our leadership team by way of strengthening and broadening the range of experience and skills.

“Along with a new CFO, Farrah Malik, the appointments include the newly created role of head of government and corporate affairs, Simon McNamara.