Supermarket chain Lidl is hiking pay for thousands of hourly paid UK workers to a “market-leading” level.

The retailer said the move marked the fifth pay rise in two years, with the latest announcement bringing the business’s investment in pay to more than £70 million.

Entry-level pay will increase from £12.75 to £13 nationally, rising to £13.95 with length of service. Staff in London will see pay rise from £14 to £14.35, increasing to £14.65 also with length of service.

Lidl GB has grown to employ some 35,000 people, running more than 980 stores and 14 distribution centres in England, Scotland and Wales.

German-owned Lidl GB said its colleagues benefit from higher rates than both the real living wage nationwide and the London living wage.

Stephanie Rogers, chief people officer at Lidl GB, said: “Over the last two years, we’ve held our spot as the fastest growing bricks-and-mortar supermarket. This continued success is made possible because of the ongoing efforts of our colleagues, including customer assistants, shift managers, warehouse operatives and cleaners, whose commitment is greatly appreciated.

“In recognition of their contribution, we continue to ensure we are market leading on pay,” she added.

When the uplift comes into effect in September, it will be the chain’s fifth pay rise in two years, maintaining its “market leading position as one of Britain’s highest paying supermarkets”.