Lidl to create 500 jobs and open 12 new stores in Scotland

Discount supermarket chain Lidl has announced it is to open 12 new Scottish stores in a move which will create around 500 jobs.

The chain already has 98 shops across Scotland, with construction already underway on sites in Dumbarton, Dundee, East Kilbride, Cowdenbeath and Larkhall.

Its most recent store opened in Paisley while existing shops in Alloa and Bathgate will be relocated as part of the firm's regeneration programme.

Lidl also hopes to have a new regional distribution centre at Eurocentral, North Lanarkshire, fully operational by November - replacing the existing warehouse in Livingston.

Ross Millar, Lidl's regional director for Scotland, said: "Since opening our very first store in Scotland 25 years ago, we've opened our doors to towns and cities across the country, employing more than 2,200 people.

"We're incredibly excited by our ambitious growth plans, and in particular the opening of our 100th store next year, which reinforces our commitment to creating new jobs and providing communities with quality products at prices that are affordable for everyone."