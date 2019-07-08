£9m Glasgow office building officially launches

Clyde Gateway has officially opened the flagship office building at its new 27-acre business park, with the property fully let “years ahead of schedule”.

The £9 million Red Tree Magenta building in Shawfield, next to the M74 motorway network, was launched by councillor John Ross, leader of South Lanarkshire Council.

It is the first building to officially open at Magenta, with facilities including a Nespresso café, superfast fibre connections, a garden roof terrace and electric car charging points.

Home to 30 tenant companies, including Robertson Facilities Management, BRE and Speirs Gumley, the property supports 170 jobs and is 100 per cent let.

Ian Manson, chief executive of Clyde Gateway, said: “We had expected this building to reach 20 per cent occupancy in the first year but to be fully let in the first six months is a true reflection of the fantastic accommodation, facilities, business support and transport links on offer here.”

Digital event monitoring firm Raven Controls, whose systems are used at golf’s Ryder Cup and athletics European Championships, has also moved into Red Tree.

Founder and MD Ian Kerr said: “Since moving to Red Tree Magenta, we have attracted new talent to our business, allowing us to double our headcount. Raven Controls has global ambitions and at Red Tree Magenta we have the ideal base to expand our business and help us achieve that goal.”