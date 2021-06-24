Lidl looks to open 50 more Scottish stores: full list revealed

Publishing its latest expansion “wish list”, the German owned chain said it was eyeing town centre, edge-of-town, retail park and “metropolitan” locations across the country. Those include a dozen potential locations in and around Edinburgh, five in Glasgow and two each in Aberdeen, Cumbernauld, Dunfermline and Paisley.
It comes just a week after arch-rival Aldi, which is also German owned, released a target list as it looks to open a further 20 stores in Scotland.
Lidl’s ever-growing estate spans the nation with stores in communities from Kirkwall in the north, to Stranraer in the south.
Since 2019, the chain has celebrated the “landmark” opening of its 100th Scottish store, in Cowdenbeath, and the unveiling of its regional distribution site in Eurocentral, Lidl’s largest in Britain.
Ross Millar, the retailer’s regional director for Scotland, said: “We want to continue to reach more shoppers across Scotland and our site requirements brochure is a testament of that.
“There are towns that will be new for Lidl and in some places, the potential to even double our sites. Each new store will have quality food and drink at great prices including produce from more than 60 Scottish suppliers.
“We look forward to opening new stores in the coming months and years and becoming part of local communities.”
As part of its ongoing plans, the firm has committed to investing £1.3 billion in its store expansion across Britain over 2021 and 2022.
Lidl and Aldi have been on an expansion drive in recent years as they look to take on the might of Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons – Britain’s big four grocers.
Aldi, which now has 96 stores in Scotland and more than 900 across the UK, said last week that it was looking for freehold town and city centre or edge-of-centre sites suitable for development.
Ciaran Aldridge, national property director at Aldi UK, said: “We have been investing in Britain for more than 30 years now, but we know that there are still areas that either do not have an Aldi at all, or that need another store to meet customer demand.”
Lidl’s full list of site requirements in Scotland:
Aberdeen - Garthdee
Aberdeen - Mastrick
Ayr South
Banff
Bishopbriggs
Bonnyrigg
Broughty Ferry
Castle Douglas
Clarkston
Clydebank - North
Cumbernauld - North
Cumbernauld - South
Cumnock / Auchinleck
Denny - Falkirk
Dumfries
Dunblane
Dunfermline - North
Dunfermline - South
Edinburgh - Barnton / Davidson Mains
Edinburgh - Brunstane / Jewel
Edinburgh - City Centre
Edinburgh - Colinton / Currie
Edinburgh - Gilmerton
Edinburgh - Liberton
Edinburgh - Meadowbank
Edinburgh - Morningside
Edinburgh - Murrayside
Edinburgh - Newington / Mayfield
Edinburgh - Oxgangs
Edinburgh - Portobello
Ellon
Glasgow - Cathcart
Glasgow - Drumchapel
Glasgow - Ibrox
Glasgow - Merchant City
Glasgow - Summerston
Helensburgh
Inverness - South
Irvine
Kilmarnock
Kirkcaldy North / East
Largs
Linlithgow
Livingston
Milngavie
Moodiesburn
Newton Mearns
Paisley - South
Paisley - West
Peebles
Perth - North
Polmont - Falkirk East
Renfrew
St Andrews
Stenhousemuir
Stonehaven
Westhill
Wishaw