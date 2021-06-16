These are the 20 Scottish towns, cities and suburbs targeted in latest Aldi expansion

Along with fellow German-owned retailer Lidl, Aldi has been on an expansion drive in recent years, opening around one store a week on average as it looks to take on the might of Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons – Britain’s big four grocers.

The chain, which now has 96 stores in Scotland and more than 900 across the UK, said it was looking for freehold town and city centre or edge-of-centre sites suitable for development.

The 20-strong target list for Scotland comprises Battlefield, Bishopbriggs, Cathcart, Clarkston, Darnley, Dingwall, Dumbarton, Dunblane, Edinburgh, Gourock, Helensburgh, Largs, Maryhill, Peebles, Port Dundas/Springburn, Shotts, south Ayr, Stepps/Moodiesburn, Stonehaven and Tannochside/Uddingston.

Aldi currently has 96 stores in Scotland and more than 900 across the UK. Picture: Michael Gillen

Ciaran Aldridge, national property director at Aldi UK, said: “We have been investing in Britain for more than 30 years now, but we know that there are still areas that either do not have an Aldi at all, or that need another store to meet customer demand.

“Shoppers are increasingly looking to get unbeatable prices on their weekly shop without compromising on quality. That’s why, more so than ever, we’re keen to explore all opportunities to open new stores across the country.”

This year will see the chain open its 100th store north of the Border.

Aldi and rival Lidl have fared particularly well during the coronavirus crisis. The pair have performed well, despite not offering a full online shopping service, which many people have turned to amid the pandemic.

