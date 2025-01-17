Legal giant takes 31,000 square feet in one of Scotland’s greenest office buildings

“We are very much looking forward to continuing to represent our clients from our new home in the heart of Glasgow’s financial district” – Barry McCaig, Pinsent Masons

Sign up to our Scotsman Money newsletter, covering all you need to know to help manage your money. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Legal heavyweight Pinsent Masons has agreed to lease more than 31,000 square feet in one of Scotland’s greenest office developments.

In one of the biggest lettings of its kind in recent months, the firm will move its Glasgow operations into the Aurora building at 120 Bothwell Street. It will join other tenants at Aurora including PwC, News UK and energy giant SSE.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located in the city’s international business district, the glass-fronted building is regarded as one of Scotland’s most sustainable office developments. On-site amenities at Aurora include a 4,000 sq ft rooftop terrace, enhanced reception with flexible meeting spaces, a new café space, auditorium facilities, town hall meeting space, a podcast studio, wellness area and fitness studio.

The reception area within the Aurora building at 120 Bothwell Street, Glasgow. Picture by Alan McAteer, McAteer Photo

Pinsent Masons’ 300-plus lawyers and support staff will be located on the first and fourth floors of the building, extending to more than 31,000 sq ft after agreeing a ten-year lease with an option to extend for a further five years.

Barry McCaig, partner and head of Glasgow at the 4,000-strong international law firm, said: “Aurora’s location is excellent, the facilities are second-to-none and we are very much looking forward to continuing to represent our clients from our new home in the heart of Glasgow’s financial district. Aurora’s development manager, HFD Property Group, is a long-term client of our firm and our strong relationship will ensure a seamless move once a state-of-the-art fit-out project has been completed.”

Pinsent Masons employs more than 550 staff across its Scottish operations in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen. The firm and Orion have mutually agreed to terminate the lease agreement for Lucent, 50 Bothwell Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aurora owner Forma’s head of asset management, Ben Dickins, added: “Aurora provides an unrivalled level of sustainability, occupier amenity, efficiency and location and clearly deliverability was paramount. It was a pleasure to work collaboratively with the Pinsent Masons team to conclude matters so quickly. We look forward to them completing their fit-out in due course and enjoying the wide range of quality on-site amenities available at the development.”