“With practical completion achieved and a strong level of interest in the remaining space, we hope to announce more deals before the end of the year” – Ben Dickins

Energy giant SSE is expanding its presence in Glasgow after agreeing one of the biggest office letting deals of the year.

The firm has secured some 62,000 square feet across four floors of the Aurora building at 120 Bothwell Street. The move will see SSE expand its Glasgow presence, with the space at Aurora adding to the group’s existing office on Waterloo Street.

Aurora is owned by Forma Real Estate Fund and is being refurbished in partnership with commercial property developer HFD Property. The development is providing 175,000 sq ft of high-grade office accommodation at the heart of Glasgow’s central business and international financial service districts, where supply of Grade A stock has been diminishing. With five pre-completion lettings agreed, 73 per cent of the building is accounted for and property agents said there was interest in the remaining space.

Offering a range of on-site amenities, Aurora features a 4,000 sq ft rooftop terrace, enhanced reception with flexible meeting spaces, auditorium facilities and a podcast studio. High-quality “end of journey” facilities are being offered to encourage “active commuting”, with 200 bike racks and 21 showers.

David Tate, director of property at SSE, said: “SSE continues to invest billions into the net zero transition and to support this expansion, we’ve decided to enter into this lease at Aurora which is conveniently located, and only a few minutes’ walk from One Waterloo Street. Now that the lease has been agreed, work is progressing on developing a detailed project plan to ensure the new building fully meets the needs of those moving to it. Colleagues are expected to move towards the end of 2025.”