Legal giant Pinsent Masons appoints high-flying energy lawyer as global head of oil and gas

Corporate oil and gas specialist Rosalie Chadwick has a 20-year track record in leading multi-million-pound mergers and acquisitions and capital markets deals in the UK Continental Shelf and across international energy hubs.

She will work in tandem with the firm’s renewables energy team, supporting major clients with deals, disputes and financings, as well as the transition to a zero-carbon future.

Pinsent Masons employs nearly 3,000 people worldwide, including around 1,500 lawyers and 400 partners. Its Scottish operation has offices in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Multinational law firm Pinsent Masons has appointed corporate oil and gas specialist Rosalie Chadwick as global head of oil and gas.

In 2021, Chadwick has advised Hitec-backed NEO Energy on its $625 million (£440m) acquisition of Zennor Petroleum, and Jersey Oil & Gas on its Aim fundraising and Greater Buchan Area development project.

She said: “The oil and gas industry is a fantastic sector to work in and it is a real privilege to fill this role, leading a team of industry experts who are central to our firm’s full-service global energy offering.”

In addition to her career in private practice, Chadwick completed a two-year secondment as global general counsel to an independent oil and gas company with assets in the former Soviet Union and Middle East. In 2007, she was seconded to Sir Tom Hunter’s private equity firm, West Coast Capital, in a corporate finance role where she led a series of takeovers and investments across a range of sectors.

