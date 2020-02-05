Law firm Gilson Gray pursues growth with new Dundee site

Law firm Gilson Gray has launched an office in Dundee as it pursues its expansion.

The new site, on South Tay Street, will provide its full range of services, from legal and property to finance.

In a move that “underlines the firm’s commitment to expanding its offering across Scotland," the expansion marks Gilson Gray’s sixth full-service office north of the Border.

The legal firm – which launched in 2014 – already has three offices surrounding Rutland Square in Edinburgh, a site at West George Street in Glasgow, and an office in East Lothian.

READ MORE: Gilson Gray snaps up Glasgow's Millar Campbell Solicitors

READ MORE: The Business Interview: Glen Gilson of Gilson Gray



Gilson Gray managing partner and Gilson Gray Group chairman Glen Gilson said: “There is a strong market in Dundee with a rapidly growing urban population and a rejuvenated business sector, making this a perfect opportunity to serve local companies and communities.

“This is the natural next step for us – it’s another point of expansion and reflects our goal to be the best law firm in Scotland.”

He also said early appointments will be announced soon. “We look forward to adding to our team in due course, sourcing the very best of talent from the local legal, property and financial community.”

In November, the organisation announced that it had acquired Edinburgh-based Coulters Letting to add a residential letting capability to its property services operation.