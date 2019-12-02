Gilson Gray makes room for Coulters Lettings following acquisition

Gilson Gray has provided more details on its acquisition of Edinburgh-based Coulters Lettings – which it says has allowed it to instantly add a residential letting capability to its property services operation.

The deal will see eight staff, including the transfer of the lettings firm’s founders Sam Paulo and Marcus Di Rollo as legal directors, take residency at Gilson Gray’s newly opened office suite at No 6 Rutland Square.

The deal will also provide Gilson Gray Property Services with a letting portfolio of around 380 properties. Gilson Gray has grown to about 150 staff.

Paulo said: “This is a really fantastic opportunity for us to drive further development. From this takeover, we now have access to invaluable resources and support which will help us to deliver success.”

Matthew Gray, MD of Gilson Gray Property Services, said: “The transfer of the Coulters team will allow us to significantly expand the scope and scale of our property team – who will mainly be located in yet more office space we have acquired in Rutland Square.

“Sam and Marcus are well-known experts in their field... This is a significant step forward in our drive to become Scotland’s leading full-service property firm.

“In a short space of time, we have completed this Coulters deal, acquired a full conveyancing team, opened a new property shop in North Berwick – and our ambition has not ended yet.”