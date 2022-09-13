Law firm Gibson Kerr on the case with sponsorship of major hockey club

A deal has been inked with the Edinburgh University Men’s Hockey Club (EUMHC), following one of the best seasons in its 120-year history, and with a view to helping the development of its players plus encouraging more students to play sport.

The law firm, which dates back more than 100 years, was acquired by partners Scott and Fiona Rasmusen in 2005, and is based in the Scottish capital, has seen its newly branded kit recently make its first appearance at the hockey club’s game at Peffermill Playing Fields.

Donald Towsey, solicitor in Gibson Kerr’s property team and a keen hockey player, said: “The club plays a huge part of the university’s sporting community and Gibson Kerr are delighted to support it. We are also hoping we might be able to inspire some budding lawyers in the team by telling them about the work we do.”

Ben Wilson, sponsorship secretary of the EUMHC, praised Gibson Kerr’s involvement, saying this will hugely help in meeting costs. He added: “Last year, we spent a lot of money on balls, bibs, cones and other kit that is crucial for the club, and we expect that this year, that outgoing might be even more.

"In addition, we have umpires to pay, goal keeping kit to invest in, more bibs to purchase and... another training session to fund. At the moment we have 190 members, and we are looking forward to another great year ahead as we continue to nurture some of Scotland’s future hockey stars.”