Edinburgh law firm founded more than 100 years ago combines city operations

The move to 6 Randolph Crescent in the capital’s west end will support Gibson Kerr’s 27-strong team of lawyers and support staff as it manages a surge in demand for its services.

The firm specialises in family, personal and property law and it also has meeting facilities in Glasgow’s West George Street to service clients in the west of Scotland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new Edinburgh office occupies four floors and is more than double the size of Gibson Kerr’s previous offices in India Street and Dundas Street.

Lindsay Maclean, Scott Rasmusen and Fiona Rasmusen of legal firm Gibson Kerr in Edinburgh. Picture: Ian Georgeson

Partner and head of family law, Fiona Rasmusen, said: “Bringing all our services together and operating from one larger office streamlines our business, as well as being necessary to accommodate a series of new appointments and promotions and our expansion strategy.

“Our family and personal law departments have continued to perform strongly through the coronavirus period and we expect these two areas to continue to grow, with increasing numbers of enquiries and revenue, while our property team is busier than ever.

“The location is ideal and sits in our traditional Edinburgh heartland which has served us so well over the years.”

Gibson Kerr was acquired by partners Scott and Fiona Rasmusen in 2005. Fiona is head of family law, partner Lindsay Maclean, who joined the firm in 2007, is head of personal law, and the property team is headed by Beverley Cottrell. Scott is managing partner.

A message from the Editor: