Law firm Anderson Strathern scores hat trick of senior appointments

Ms Harkness-McKinlay joins from Burness Paull and becomes director, public sector and charities; Mr Devlin joins from Shepherd and Wedderburn and assumes the role of director, planning and environment; and Mr McMillan becomes a director, heading up the newly established corporate crime, regulatory and investigations team, joining from Dubai-based Al Tamimi & Company, which is billed as the largest law firm in the Middle East.

Anderson Strathern chair Bruce Farquhar said: “We are committed to finding the best legal talent in Scotland – and these three senior level appointments demonstrate just that. The public and third sectors, planning and the environment, corporate crime and commercial disputes are key areas of growth for Anderson Strathern so it’s an opportune time to make these strategic hires. We’re excited to have Gillian, Chris and James on board.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New directors James McMillan and Gillian Harkness-McKinlay. Picture: Stewart Attwood.

The Edinburgh-headquartered, full-service legal firm advises the private client, commercial and public sector, with 53 partners and 285 employees across Edinburgh, Glasgow, Haddington and Lerwick.

Clients include Buccleuch, the Scottish Government, Crown Estate Scotland, Clyde Gateway, Scotmid, Apex Hotels, Ineos, City of Edinburgh Council, Glasgow City Council, Transport Scotland, the Scottish Prison Service and the Royal College of Nursing.

In April, the law firm announced a merger with Lerwick-based Neil Risk Solicitor and Estate Agent , saying the deal would complement its existing client base in Shetland and across the north of Scotland, and help achieve its goal of becoming “the independent Scottish law firm of choice”.

Anderson Strathern also said in March that it bolstered its private client team with the appointment of a new tax director – Alison Pryde, who was joining from Gillespie Macandrew.

Chris Devlin joins from Shepherd and Wedderburn as director of planning and environment. Picture: Stewart Attwood.

The following month, it revealed the hire of top European dealmaker Max Scharbert – a former corporate partner at Rooney Nimmo and the longstanding chairman of the German British Chamber of Industry and Commerce in Scotland – as a director in its corporate practice.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.