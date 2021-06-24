Law firm and brewer to move into Edinburgh office block sporting 'chatty bench'

A law firm and a Scottish brewer are taking space at a prominent Edinburgh office block.

By Scott Reid
Thursday, 24th June 2021
Updated Thursday, 24th June 2021, 10:22 am
Palm Capital said it had signed a further two lettings totalling more than 7,000 square feet at Orchard Brae House, which is located on Queensferry Road in the west end of the capital.

Legal firm MBM Commercial has committed to some 3,200 sq ft on a 15-year lease, while beer-maker Innis & Gunn has agreed to let 4,150 sq ft of office space on a five-year lease.

Since acquiring Orchard Brae House, which is also home the The Scotsman, Palm Capital has undertaken a major refurbishment of the landmark property.

Ground-floor “collaborative space”, on-site gym facilities and a cafe have been installed as the firm looks to cater for the growing demand for flexible workspaces amid the pandemic.

Palm Capital has also partnered with Colliers and Sovereign Assist to introduce a “chatty bench” on-site which is designed to tackle social isolation in the local community and “provide a lasting change”, it said.

Gabriel Rudert, director at Palm Capital, said: “These two new lettings at Orchard Brae House are a ringing endorsement of the quality of the property’s office space and accompanying amenities, and we look forward to welcoming both MBM Commercial and Innis & Gunn.

“More broadly, these lettings are indicative of the resilience in demand for regional office space in the UK, which can offer occupiers modern workspace with good levels of amenity.”

Palm Capital was advised by property consultancies JLL and Knight Frank.

