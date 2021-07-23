Largest affordable housing scheme on Black Isle officially opened

Resident Michelle Reid with Kate Forbes MSP, as the affordable housing scheme on the Black Isle is officially opened.

Finance and economy secretary Kate Forbes joined local residents at the Avoch-based development, which has created 46 affordable and mid-market rental homes for the area.

Part-funded by the Scottish Government, Cairn Housing Association, HHA and the Inverness City Region Deal as well as private finance, 12 three-bedroom homes have been developed by HHA for mid-market rent, and the remaining 34 allocated for social rent, which will be managed by Cairn.

Inverness-headquartered contractor, WGC (Scotland), has completed phase one of the site which was recently handed over to the tenants, with phase two reaching completion and expected to be handed over at the end of July.

Gail Matheson, chief executive of HHA, said: “Despite the challenging environment we’ve all faced over the last year, we are incredibly pleased to see the Avoch development reach completion. It really is a testament to how clever collaboration between parties can create a force for good.

“Unsurprisingly, the development has already received a significant level of interest with all homes now occupied.

“HHA has ambitious plans to help bridge the gap of providing high quality mid-market rental homes, which are in high demand, over the next five years and we look forward to working with more private and public sector partners to drive positive change across the Highlands.”

Don Jamieson, chair of the Cairn board, said: “There is a clear need for good quality, affordable rented homes. Delivering this development has been a real team effort.”

