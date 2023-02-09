A former department store building in Inverness has been converted into more than 50 flats following a multi-million-pound investment.

The landmark development in the former Arnotts building on the city’s Union Street comprises a mix of 53 one and two-bedroom flats across four storeys, with 31 available for social rent through Highland Council and the remaining 22 available for mid-market-rent with not-for-profit developer HHA. Formerly partly occupied by Slaters Menswear, the building has lain vacant since it closed down in 2003, becoming an eyesore for the local community.

Thanks to a £12.5 million investment made by HHA, Highland Council, the Scottish Government and Inverness City Region Deal the street has been revitalised to become a prime residential location. Forthpoint undertook the works, delivered on site by local contractor IBI Joiners, which included the restoration of large areas of the roof and replacement of sash windows

HHA chief executive Gail Matheson said: “The demand for well-priced homes in Inverness city centre is strong and we are incredibly proud to see the efforts of HHA, Highland Council and the project team culminate to offer a unique new rental opportunity for local residents and breathe new life into the city. In a bid to retain and attract a skilled workforce to the region, as well as aid the Highland economy, it is imperative that we provide high-quality homes. HHA has completed and is underway with a variety of city centre developments that will help to reinforce Inverness as a destination of choice for businesses and residents alike.”