Glasgow ‘architectural gem’ with original Victorian interior hits market at over £1 million

190 St Vincent Street

A landmark office building described as a “Glasgow architectural gem” has hit the market with a price tag of just over £1 million.

Sandwiched between two much larger buildings on one of the city’s main commercial thoroughfares, 190 St Vincent Street dates back to 1897 and consists of just over 11,000 square feet spread over five storeys. It is currently owned by a private investor.

The Grade C listed property, which is located in the central business district, has been made available for offers over £1.125m, with Knight Frank and Frazer Kidd appointed joint agents. The price represents a net initial yield of 8 per cent.

The distinctive building was designed by Glasgow architectural firm Burnet & Boston in an English renaissance style - characterised by red ashlar stonework, Corinthian columns and tripartite windows - with the original interior also largely retained.

The building is currently let in its entirety to Scottish legal firm Miller Beckett Jackson, which is committed to the building for the next 40 years. South Indian restaurant Banana Leaf subleases and operates from the basement unit.

Edin Lynch, a surveyor at Knight Frank Glasgow, said: “190 St Vincent Street presents a rare opportunity to acquire a striking period office building in a prime city centre location. With a secure lease term and an attractive yield, the asset offers a compelling investment. Its distinctive architecture and prestigious address are expected to attract strong interest from high-net-worth individuals, families, investors, and architectural enthusiasts.”

Research earlier this year revealed that Glasgow was experiencing a significant rise in the number of law firms looking for “premium” office space in order to attract and retain staff.

Property experts said demand for new, “high-end, sustainable office space” accounted for 35 per cent of legal sector lettings in 2024, the highest proportion since 2019 and significantly higher than the five-year long-term average of 19 per cent.

Examining the “big six” regional office markets across the UK - Edinburgh, Glasgow, Birmingham, Bristol, Leeds and Manchester - property consultancy Savills noted that Glasgow, in particular, had seen legal firms undertake notable moves and expansions. Heavyweight players such as Dentons and Pinsent Masons were consolidating their operations in the city, Savills said, drawn by its “strategic location, competitive costs and robust business environment”.