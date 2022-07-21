Land sale likely to lead to 140 homes being added to major new East Lothian settlement

The plot is being marketed by the Edinburgh office of property consultancy JLL on behalf of Hargreaves Land, which is behind the ambitious Blindwells development, near Tranent. The masterplan involves the creation of a community of 1,600 homes as well as employment land and a new town centre.

Planning permission in principle has been granted for residential purposes on the latest plot and a development of about 140 properties is proposed.

Adjacent to a plot earmarked for business use, as well as what will become the town centre, plot 4a lies in a raised area with views over the Firth of Forth, making it a “highly appealing opportunity for the right development partner”, Hargreaves Land said.

A number of housebuilders are already on site and the first Blindwells residents moved in at the start of the year. Bellway is in the process of completing 146 homes and Cruden is due to finish the final phase of 60 affordable homes later this summer for East Lothian Council. Ogilvie Homes is expected to commence construction of 77 properties before the end of the year.

Meanwhile, work by Persimmon Homes is progressing towards the creation of 197 homes including 30 which will be classified as affordable.

The latest plot opportunity follows three recent planning approvals by East Lothian Council, allowing Hargreaves Land to press ahead and progress major parts of the site infrastructure.

Once complete, the town centre will feature a car-free high street with shops, cafes and a supermarket, flanked by “open areas of natural beauty”, including Princes Loch and community green space.

Jonathan Graham, development surveyor at Hargreaves Land said: “Our vision for Blindwells is rapidly taking shape and we’re excited to be looking for a housebuilder to bring yet another plot to life.”