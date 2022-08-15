Land sale and demolition will provide ‘much needed’ Glasgow housing

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

US-headquartered Celeros Flow Technology said its “strategic plan” would provide stability for its ClydeUnion Pumps facility in Cathcart.

The firm, which manufactures and maintains pumps, valves and fluid handling equipment, purchased the site from SPX Flow in 2020, bringing ClydeUnion Pumps under its umbrella of brands.

The operation comprises approximately 18 acres, including six acres of redundant buildings and land along Inverlair Avenue.

Celeros said its intention was to offer the redundant land to the residential market and use the funds to reinvest in the business. Meanwhile, the sale and leaseback of operational land and buildings has just completed.

The company has signed up to a minimum 25-year commitment on the 369,000 square feet of manufacturing buildings and 111,000 sq ft of office space it currently occupies, with options to extend the term.

Investment to build upon the firm’s existing workforce is also underway with the introduction of a new apprenticeship programme. The programme offers 48 apprenticeships over six years, with 22 recruited across 2021/2022 and a further 26 planned for 2023-2026.

Bosses said the apprenticeship scheme would ensure strength and depth across all functions and is being run in conjunction with East Kilbride Training Group.

Chris McVicker, chief financial officer for Celeros FT, said: “We are proud of the manufacturing capability and heritage of ClydeUnion Pumps and see a period of investment as the catalyst for growth.

“The initial focus will be to invest in the existing building infrastructure and site energy performance, with further plans to build upon our core competencies of engineering, manufacturing and testing pump solutions for the world's most demanding operating conditions.

“We have now established a stable, sustainable and future-proof plan for Cathcart that unlocks new opportunities for the business and the local economy. We are disposing of the excess building and land in a respectful way, appreciating our legacy and honouring our community,” he added.

The firm has appointed Dawn Developments and Cushman & Wakefield to provide development advice on the best way to deliver investment from the vacant property. Work to demolish disused buildings is already underway and consultation with the community will form part of the residential development, the company stressed.

Paul O’Donnell, development director at Dawn, said: “The enthusiasm of Celeros Flow Technology to secure the long-term future of ClydeUnion Pumps in Cathcart is refreshing. Their vision for the site will enhance the local area in a positive manner, providing much needed family housing in Glasgow and enabling Celeros FT to focus on continuing the legacy and heritage of over 135 years of design and manufacturing of pump equipment in Cathcart.”