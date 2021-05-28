Lanarkshire gin producer toasts success of lockdown virtual tasting experiences

A Lanarkshire-based gin producer is eyeing further growth after toasting the success of its virtual tasting experiences.

By Scott Reid
Friday, 28th May 2021, 12:30 pm
Launched in 2018, Ellis Gin offers a range of premium gins and ready-to-drink cocktails. Two of the products are colour-changing.

Throughout lockdown, business owner Carol Jackson has focused on building the brand’s online presence in a bid to engage with customers.

During this time, she built an e-commerce site and developed a series of gin tastings that were delivered via Zoom.

Launched in October 2018, Ellis Gin offers an exclusive range of premium gins and ready-to-drink cocktails.

Business Gateway has provided the firm with a range of skills and support as it looks to further boost turnover and push into new markets.

Jackson said: “The Business Gateway support has been invaluable as we’ve tried to navigate through a competitive marketplace, especially during an exceptionally challenging time for the industry.

“I’m looking forward to working with Business Gateway as we continue to develop and grow Ellis Gin.”

The firm is focusing on growing its brand presence and increasing sales, while undertaking a relocation to new, larger premises.

John McAndrew, Business Gateway adviser, said: “While the ongoing circumstances are not what anyone could have predicted, it has been brilliant to see how Carol and her team have adapted by launching a series of virtual gin events.

“After two years of hard work and dedication, plus the support we were able to provide, Ellis Gin has built a solid platform on which to expand in the business. I look forward to watching Ellis Gin grow from strength to strength in the future.”

