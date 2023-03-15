Greenock Ocean Terminal, which says it is one of Scotland’s main cruise ports, is expecting a shipshape 2023 that will be its busiest year since records began.

More than 90 cruise liners are booked into the Inverclyde town’s new dedicated pontoon over the course of this year – a year-on-year rise of more than 25 per cent – as well as welcoming up to 150,000 passengers and 38,000 crew members.

Jim McSporran, Clydeport port director at Peel Ports, said: “We’re extremely proud to be announcing a record cruise year for Greenock Ocean Terminal. Welcoming cruise liners to Greenock is a hugely important aspect of our port offering and we’re delighted that we continue to attract and grow cruise numbers to the region.”

Clydeport welcomed 71 vessels to the terminal last year as it returned to almost pre-pandemic levels, adding that the world’s largest residential ship – The World – was one of those to stop off. Amongst the ships making a maiden visit to the terminal this year is the recently built ultra-luxury MSC Virtuosa, which is 331 metres long and can carry more than 6,000 passengers.

More than 90 cruise liners are booked into the Inverclyde town’s new dedicated pontoon this year – a year-on-year rise of more than 25 per cent. Picture: contributed.