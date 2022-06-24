Historic Greenock port to gain new cranes in £17 million investment drive

The multi-million-pound investment at Greenock Ocean Terminal will help to future-proof the port as it prepares to accommodate increased demand from cargo owners, bosses said.

Operator Peel Ports has issued a £17 million tender for the cranes at the container terminal, which opened in 1969.

The commission of the cranes at Scotland’s deepest container terminal comes amid the ongoing construction of a purpose built multi-agency border control post. This was a requirement to allow all commodities to be imported and exported from the port in the face of changing legislative requirements due to Brexit.

The terminal currently accounts for some 60,000 containers per annum, a third of all containers coming into Scotland, and the new infrastructure is set to contribute to its growth in time.

Clydeport port director at Peel Ports Group, Jim McSporran, said: “The commission of two new cranes will be significant for Greenock Ocean Terminal and will contribute to the continuing growth seen in recent times.

“This investment also highlights our commitment to ensuring Greenock Ocean Terminal continues to provide an efficient service for our customers.

“Throughout the last two years, we have seen some significant changes in the supply chain and trading patterns due to Covid-19 and Brexit and by investing in our infrastructure, we are ensuring the future of the terminal.”

Greenock Ocean Terminal has been at the heart of Scotland’s shipping industry since 1876, with the container terminal officially opening in 1969. Picture: Ant Clausen Photography