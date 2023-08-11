Key hires as Edinburgh gardening and landscape specialist rolls out new division

Matt Nelson and Jack Verran are the two key appointments at Edinburgh-based Armstrong Gardens and Landscapes.

Armstrong Gardens and Landscapes has expanded its business to include a design operation after recently notching up record turnover of £1.2 million. The strong financial foundation has allowed company founder Fraser Armstrong to bolster his team with the recruitment of Jack Verran as landscape design and horticulture manager and Matt Nelson as a landscape architect.

Most recently Verran worked on key public realm schemes across Glasgow which included the development of the Pollok Country Park in preparation for the high-profile reopening of the Burrell Collection. He has 15 years’ experience across landscape architecture, landscape design and build, horticulture, forestry and eco-tourism. Meanwhile, Nelson is said to bring with him extensive experience from various landscape architecture, ecology, engineering and garden design practices throughout the Lothians. Projects that he has worked on include Portobello High School, Shawfair Park and various environmental assessments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Armstrong, who has introduced some of the latest software as part of the six-figure expansion, said: “It’s four years since I set out on this journey and right from the outset, I wanted to build a successful business by growing steadily. Our recent financial results show we have achieved that and we can push on from here. No two garden designs are the same and no two people want the same outside space. I’m really pleased with our progress. We have a good balance of skills between the design and installation team allowing us to focus on large-scale domestic contracts as well as commercial projects.”

He added: “I’m delighted to now have the garden design division up and running. We want to build on that service and take it to the next level to offer a complete design and build service to clients by being a specialist in both areas.”