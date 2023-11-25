A business event aiming to help catalyse smaller firms and more broadly billed as “a driving force in the economic development and growth of Scotland” is returning for its 25th iteration later this month.

The Expo Scotland Business Show is taking place this Thursday, November 30, at Hampden Park, Glasgow, in what it says is a “significant milestone” that crystallises its position as the premier business event in Scotland for small and medium-sized business.

Organisers of the twice-yearly event say that since its inception in 2010, it has played a “pivotal role in fostering connections, facilitating collaboration, and showcasing the diverse talents and offerings of Scotland's business landscape”, and has “evolved to meet the changing needs of the business community, adapting to technological advancements, economic shifts, and global trends”.

The forthcoming edition has lined up keynote speakers and interactive sessions “designed to inspire and empower” attendees, with the event set to feature industry leaders sharing insights on the “latest trends, best practices, and strategies for success in today's dynamic business environment”.

Attendees are being promised being able to explore a diverse range of exhibitors representing various sectors, providing a chance to discover new products, services, and partnerships, while the event is also set to celebrate the achievements of the “countless” businesses and individuals that it has helped to date.

“The 25th edition marks not only a celebration of the past but also a commitment to shaping the future of business in Scotland,” it says, adding that looking ahead, the Expo Scotland Business Show remains committed to its mission of fostering economic development, promoting entrepreneurship, and creating a platform for businesses to thrive.