Jobs pledge after uni spin-out takes space at Central Belt office park

Aureum Diagnostics is expanding after taking 3,500 square feet of space on a five-year lease at Maxim Park on the outskirts of Glasgow.

The firm was established in 2021 to develop and commercialise advanced electrochemical medical diagnostics assay technologies at the University of Strathclyde.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Backed by investors, the company currently employs eight people. Bosses now plan to recruit further as the business continues to develop its ground-breaking technology platforms and begins scaling up operations ready for product commercialisation.

The new office space will house all technical, operational and leadership staff with product development activities being carried out in an adjoining dedicated laboratory space.

Oliver Davies, chief executive at Aureum, said: “Operating between Glasgow and Edinburgh is an excellent location for both staff and visitors. The team at Maxim Park have been extremely helpful in facilitating our workspace needs and meeting a tight moving-in deadline.

“We now look forward to seeing the business continue to go from strength-to-strength on the back of this latest investment.”

The deal follows a string of lettings at Maxim Park to firms operating in the life sciences sector, including research and bio-pharmaceutical group Sartorius and TC BioPharma.

Aureum Diagnostics is expanding after taking 3,500 square feet of space at Maxim Park. Picture: McAteer Photograph