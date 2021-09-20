German life sciences firm commits to Lanarkshire's Maxim Park with new lab space

Fit-out work is underway to create new laboratory space for Sartorius, which has signed the lease with the office park’s landlord, Shelborn Asset Management.

The firm, which is headquartered in Göttingen, Germany, has taken up more than 8,500 square feet of space across two suites within the Maxim 3 building, comprising a laboratory area and open offices with meeting rooms and breakout zones.

Sartorius, which was founded in 1870, will conduct research from Maxim Park, alongside other global players in the life science sector such as TC BioPharm, LumiraDX and Altair Medical.

Maxim 3, the Maxim Park building in which Sartorius has signed up to 8,500 square feet of space across the first and second floors.

The German firm is supporting scientists and engineers across the globe to develop and manufacture new drugs in the treatment of diseases such as cancer and dementia as well as new vaccines, including those designed to tackle Covid-19.

Sartorius, which employs some 12,000 people globally, is currently recruiting for additional roles to be based at the Lanarkshire office park.

Hannah Lowe of CBRE, joint letting agent for Maxim Park, alongside Knight Frank, said: “Maxim Park has been designed to provide the flexible building layouts and customisable floorplates required for organisations of all kinds, not least life sciences firms like Sartorius that have a specific need for robust and rigorous laboratory conditions.”

Lowe, who worked with Mark Allan of Mark Allan Property Consultants to bring about the deal, added: “A very warm welcome to the team at Sartorius. It’s gratifying to know that so much life-changing work is taking place on the park.”

Lorna Littlejohn at Sartorius said: “This site will become the centre of excellence for the global Confidence Virus Clearance Services team and as such, our colleagues from across the world will come and work with us here at Maxim Park to learn the techniques we’ve developed.

“Our customers will also come to the site to collaborate on studies that will be used to support their submissions to regulatory bodies, so we looked for a location that was modern, attractive, and will create a good impression with colleagues and customers.”

