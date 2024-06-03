Jobs boost for Fife with launch of £1m cream liqueur factory making 40 bottles a minute
Fife has secured a major boost with the opening of a £1 million global production and bottling centre deemed the only one of its kind in Scotland and set to support six full-time skilled jobs.
Edinburgh-based drinks-maker Magnum, which specialises in a cream liqueur made with Scotch malt whisky from Speyside, has launched the dedicated facility in Kirkcaldy that it says can produce 40 bottles a minute, and is already gearing up to distribute around 135,000 litres of the product across the UK, Canada, the US, and South Africa this year.
The factory is also described as having been three years in the making, and includes a dedicated cream vat, as well as specialist rinsing, filling, capping, and labelling equipment.
Magnum director Lee Schofield said: “This is a really significant milestone for our truly Scottish brand. Magnum is now the only Scotch malt whisky cream liqueur that is exclusively crafted and bottled right here in Scotland. Our strategy is to introduce Magnum to globally significant ‘cream’ liqueur markets, including Scotland, the rest of the UK, Canada, South Africa and the United States.
“As the only cream bottler now in Scotland, we can bottle what we want, when we want. It also means we can innovate in the category, with the potential to introduce rum or tequila cream liqueurs in the future. In the meantime, our vision for Magnum is uncompromising and our ambition is straightforward – to craft a premium cream liqueur, one that contains the finest single malt Scotch whisky and only single malt.”
The new operation is being developed and managed by QAS Group, a supply-chain provider for the spirits industry. Derek Page, director at QAS Group, which owns and operates the facility on the Mitchelston Industrial Estate, said: “We’re really excited to be supporting Magnum as it makes its name as a truly iconic Scottish brand and already have everything in place to get this premium product to market around the world.”
In 2018, Magnum announced its first export deal to Canada, while it last year toasted its first to the United States, which it said was the world’s largest consumer market for cream liqueurs. More recently, it has been behind two new branded outdoor terraces in Edinburgh’s Grassmarket.
