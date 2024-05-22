Here are all the winners of the Drink Awards Scotland - including pub of the year

These awards look to celebrate the very best pubs, bars, gastropubs and retailers from across Scotland. The drinks industry has struggled over the years but these finalists represent the bars, pubs and retailers that have come out the other side stronger than ever through dedication and commitment to their customers.

These awards come following the success Creative Oceanic has had with events such as the Food Awards Scotland. The winners of this inaugural event were announced on Monday 20 May as part of an online campaign.

A spokesperson for Drink Awards Scotland 2024 said: “These awards have helped showcase the exceptional talent and creativity that define our vibrant drinks industry. We are thrilled to celebrate the dedication of the bars, pubs & restaurants that continuously raise the bar for gastronomic experiences. We congratulate all of our winners and highly commended participants on their remarkable achievements.”

Here are all the winners of this year’s Drink Awards Scotland, including pub of the year; best of Edinburgh and sports bar of the year.

1 . Best of Edinburgh Red Squirrel in Edinburgh. Highly Commended went to Panda & Sons in Edinburgh Photo: Red Squirrel Photo Sales

2 . Pub of the Year Laird & Dog Inn in Edinburgh. Highly Commended went to MacSorley’s in Glasgow Photo: Laird & Dog Inn Photo Sales

3 . Best of South Tempest Brew Co in Galashiels. Highly Commended went to The Robert the Bruce in Dumfries Photo: Tempest Photo Sales