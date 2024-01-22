Headcount at Newmachar company set to increase by a quarter to more than 50.

Camm-Pro said the award of the contract with BP was a 'real step-change' for the business.

An Aberdeenshire project management specialist is set for a significant headcount boost after securing a multi-million-pound contract with energy major BP.

Camm-Pro, based in Newmachar, has been contracted to deliver construction of a new pipeline on Shetland for BP, on behalf of the oil giant and its Clair field co-owners. The pipeline will connect the existing gas facilities at the Sullom Voe terminal on Shetland with the SIRGE pipeline, creating an additional export route for gas from the Clair field.

Thanks to the major contract win, Camm-Pro’s headcount is set to increase by a quarter to more than 50. Under the agreement, the firm will provide engineering, procurement and construction services, alongside project management and technical integration work.

Camm-Pro managing director Simon McBain said: “The award of this contract by BP is a real step-change for our business that aligns with our strategic growth plans. At the core of our offering is genuine, independent capital project and engineering management.”

Fabrication work on the pipeline has already begun, with the first steel cut for manufacturing the modules required for the project at Buckie-based fabricators Forsyths, at the end of last year.