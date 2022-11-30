Jobs boost as Montrose facility targeting green energy sector opens for business

Aberdeen-based Balmoral Comtec is set to create dozens of jobs and target further green energy work after completing the installation of its manufacturing plant at a new facility at the port of Montrose.

The company has invested a seven-figure sum in the quayside facility where large scale components for the offshore energy sector will be built. Composite products including subsea protection systems, wave energy structures and manifold covers will be produced at the facility. Bosses said the investment would help the business service the offshore industries more effectively as it strengthens its commitment to the wind, wave and tidal energy sectors.

The firm already provides protection products, as well as buoyancy and tethering systems to the offshore wind sector. The new manufacturing site at Montrose will allow the company to deliver its large advanced composite products direct from shore to ship as the sector expands in the waters off the coast of Scotland and further afield. Between 30 and 40 skilled and semi-skilled jobs will be created initially with more expected as this area of the business grows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Balmoral was founded in 1980 by its chairman and managing director Sir Jim Milne. He said: “We are delighted to have reached this stage of our expansion at Montrose so quickly. The facility is operational now and we are completing product prototypes on site and hope to welcome clients to view our capabilities very soon. While the offshore renewables sector is moving apace this facility will also service the traditional offshore energy market with large scale advanced composites structures.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Hutchison, chief executive at Montrose Port Authority, said: “Like us, Balmoral focuses on its team, knowing that its people are its greatest asset and so we are delighted to have them join our port community, creating new jobs for our town and boosting our regional economy. Balmoral’s services are greatly welcomed as they will attract new business to the port within the current energy markets we already serve as well as the growing renewables sector, aligning with our ambition to position ourselves as a renewables hub for the region.”

Montrose port supports some 400 jobs providing a £15 million boost to the regional economy. The port is actively involved in the renewables sector with the operations and maintenance base for the Seagreen wind farm now operational as the field seeks to start commercial operations in early 2023. Construction for the Inch Cape wind farm operations and maintenance base is set to begin at Montrose in the new year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this week, Aberdeen-headquartered PD&MS Group announced that it had secured a three-year agreement to support work on the 1,075-megawatt Seagreen wind farm, located off the coast of Angus in the North Sea. Seagreen is a joint venture between TotalEnergies and SSE Renewables, which is leading the construction and operational phases. Once operational, the facility will deliver enough green energy to power more than 1.6 million homes, which is equivalent to two-thirds of all Scottish homes. PD&MS Group’s statutory inspection framework agreement also has options to be extended for a further two years.